Kyrou notched a pair of assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Kyrou's goal drought is up to five games, but he has four assists in that span. He's racked up five multi-point efforts over his last 12 outings, earning 13 points (six goals, seven assists) while seeing top-line usage over that stretch. The 25-year-old winger is up to 47 points, 182 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 59 appearances this season, well off the pace that saw him top 70 points in each of the previous two campaigns.