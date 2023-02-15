Kyrou provided a goal and an assist in the Blues' 6-2 victory over Florida on Tuesday.
Kyrou's marker was scored at 9:48 of the third period to increase St. Louis' lead to 5-1. He has 24 goals and 51 points in 50 games this season. Over Kyrou's last eight games, he's contributed four goals and nine points.
