Kyrou (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday against Nashville, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Kyrou was forced to miss nine games with the injury. The 27-year-old struggled offensively before the injury, as he had eight goals and 16 points in 28 games, a big drop from the 36 goal, 34 assist season he had in 2024-25. Kyrou will play alongside Brayden Schenn and Jonatan Berggren on the second unit, as well as seeing first unit power-play time.