Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Taken off injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kyrou (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday against Nashville, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Kyrou was forced to miss nine games with the injury. The 27-year-old struggled offensively before the injury, as he had eight goals and 16 points in 28 games, a big drop from the 36 goal, 34 assist season he had in 2024-25. Kyrou will play alongside Brayden Schenn and Jonatan Berggren on the second unit, as well as seeing first unit power-play time.