Kyrou scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Kyrou's goal gave the Blues a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. The 24-year-old finished the second round with points in five of six games (four goals, one assist), but that's where the Blues' playoff run ended. He had nine points, 32 shots and a minus-4 rating in 12 playoff outings, and he posted 27 goals and 48 helpers in 74 regular-season contests in a breakout year. He's entering a contract year in 2022-23 as he looks to show this year wasn't a fluke.