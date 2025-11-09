Kyrou scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Kyrou was scratched Thursday to send a message to the team. For most of Saturday's game, it looked like that message got through, with Kyrou netting a go-ahead goal early in the third period, but the Kraken pulled off some heroics to spoil the Blues' effort. With five goals, nine points, 36 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 15 appearances, Kyrou has been alright but far from his best to begin 2025-26. Another scratching seems unlikely, but head coach Jim Montgomery figures to do anything necessary to hold his team accountable amid a 5-8-3 start to the year that has them 15th in the Western Conference with a league-worst minus-19 goal differential.