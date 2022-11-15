Kyrou scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kyrou's goal came 13 seconds into the third period, and it stood as the game-winner. He's scored twice in the last three contests and now has five goals and an assist on the season. The slow start has been compounded by lackluster non-scoring numbers -- he's not a physical player to begin with, and he's added 47 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 14 appearances. Kyrou's currently seeing third-line minutes, though his role on the power play should give him a decent floor in fantasy.