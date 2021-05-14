Kyrou notched a pair of third-period goals in Thursday's 7-3 victory over the Wild.

The 22-year-old lit the lamp on his only two shots of the night, sniping twice in inside the final 14 minutes of the third period to close out the scoring. Kyrou, who snapped a six-game scoring drought with his performance, finished the regular season with 14 goals and 35 points in 55 games.