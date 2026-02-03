Kyrou notched three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-5 loss to Nashville.

The Blues' second line of Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbours drove the offense early, amassing three goals and nine points between them as the visitors built up a 5-1 lead that somehow evaporated late. Kyrou has produced two three-point performances in the last three games, and over the last 11 contests the 27-year-old winger has broken out for four goals and 13 points, including one goal and five assists on the power play.