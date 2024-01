Kyrou scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

The 25-year-old winger had a hand in all three of the Blues' regulation goals, potting the team's third one himself midway through the second period. Kyrou has shaken off his slow start to the season, and over the last 20 games he's racked up nine goals and 20 points.