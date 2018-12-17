Kyrou's goal and two assists helped lead AHL San Antonio to a 5-2 win over Iowa on Sunday.

Nothing is going right for St. Louis these days and much of it is their own doing. Their handling of Kyrou has been particularly dreadful. The talented scorer was getting minimal ice time on most nights that he dressed and he found himself a healthy scratch on numerous occasions. The end result for Kyrou was just two points in his first 11 NHL games. Since being sent down to the AHL, he has averaged exactly a point-per-game through 16 contests. The Blues are a bad hockey club with changes forthcoming and should be prioritizing the future of guys like Kyrou and Robert Thomas. Keeper and dynasty league owners should see if there is a buy-low opportunity here.