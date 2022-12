Kyrou scored a goal on five shots in the Blues' 5-4 loss in overtime to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Returning from a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Kyrou sniped a shot top corner with 14:47 left to play in the third period to tie the game at 4-4. This game extends Kyrou's point streak to five games with a ridiculous 11 points in that span. Kyrou has 17 goals and 33 points in 32 games on the season.