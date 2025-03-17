Kyrou notched three assists in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Two of those helpers came on the power play. Kyrou was also able to shake off a hit from Jacob Trouba late in the first period, finishing the game with 15:33 of ice time in the lopsided win. Kyrou had a great weekend with three goals and three assists over two contests, following a stretch in which he went eight games without a multi-point effort. He's up to 56 points (27 goals, 29 helpers), 190 shots on net, 15 power-play points, 42 hits and a plus-13 rating through 68 appearances.