Kyrou scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Sunday's 7-2 victory over the Canadiens.

The 25-year-old winger is firing on all cylinders. Kyrou has eight goals and 13 points in the last 12 games, a stretch in which St. Louis has gone 8-3-1, and despite a sluggish start to 2023-24 he's only three goals short of his third straight 20-goal season.