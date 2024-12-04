Kyrou scored twice on seven shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kyrou opened the scoring at 18:04 of the second period and added another tally in the third. The Blues' lineup shuffle put him alongside Brayden Schenn and Dylan Holloway, and the early returns were promising for that trio. This was Kyrou's first multi-point effort since Oct. 24, though he has been steady -- he was on the scoresheet in 11 out of 14 games in November. The winger has nine tallies, 22 points, 78 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating through 26 appearances.