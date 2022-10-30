Kyrou scored twice in a 7-4 loss to Montreal on Saturday.

He put the Blues up 1-0 at 7:47 of the first period when Brayden Schenn's shot from the left circle caromed off Kyrou's skate and made its way through Jake Allen's pads. He then converted on the power play at 9:38 of the second to put his team up 3-1. The goals were Kyrou's first in five games and he now has three goals and the same number of points in seven games. He's had a slow start this season, compared to his point-per-game breakout last year. The points should come, though. Kyrou is a talent.