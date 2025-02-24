Kyrou produced a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

This was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 20 when he had two assists versus the Golden Knights. Kyrou scored three times over nine contests in that span, a bit of a cold stretch for one of the Blues' top players. Overall, he's still doing pretty well with 23 goals, 23 helpers, 161 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 58 appearances, putting him on pace to reach the 60-point mark for a fourth straight season.