Kyrou scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Florida.

He opened the scoring early in the second period, flipping the puck into a wide-open cage after a scramble around the Panthers' crease. The Blues' top line of Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich dominated the first two frames, combining for three goals and eight points, and Kyrou has come to life with two goals and six points over the last four contests. After a rough start to the campaign, the 25-year-old is up to seven goals and 23 points through 32 contests.