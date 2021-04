Kyrou scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

The 22-year-old was a key part of the Blues' comeback win, scoring the tying goal midway through the third period before helping set up Robert Thomas for the winner. Kyrou hadn't found the back of the net since March 20, managing only two assists over his prior 14 games, and on the season he has 11 goals and 28 points through 46 contests.