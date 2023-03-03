Kyrou scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Kyrou's second-period tally tied the game at 2-2, and he also set up a Brayden Schenn goal. The 24-year-old Kyrou logged five shots on net, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in the win, which saw him snap a five-game point drought. He's at 26 goals, 56 points (20 on the power play), 201 shots on net and a minus-36 rating through 58 appearances.