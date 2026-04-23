The Blues announced Thursday that Kyrou underwent a minor knee procedure earlier this week but is expected to be ready for training camp.

Kyrou completed the regular season with 18 goals and 46 points in 72 outings after finishing each of the previous three regular seasons with over 30 goals and 65 points. Although he'll have a recovery process during the offseason, it's encouraging that he's slated to be ready for camp ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.