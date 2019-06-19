Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Undergoes knee surgery
Kyrou underwent surgery to address a kneecap injury, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Kyrou would have been called up as one of the Blues' "black aces" for the playoffs, but a knee injury he suffered while playing for AHL San Antonio robbed him of that opportunity. Nonetheless, the 21-year-old winger is expected to be ready for training camp, and will be in prime position to win a spot on St. Louis' Opening Night roster after racking up 16 goals and 43 points in 47 AHL appearances this season.
