Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Watching from press box Saturday
Kyrou will be a healthy scratch against the Blackhawks on Saturday evening, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Kyrou will take a seat in favor of fellow rookie Robert Thomas, who emerges from the press box after a four-game hiatus. Nabbed by the Blues in the second round (35th overall) of the 2016 draft, Kyrou only has one assist through his first nine games, but it would be foolish to think that he's going to flop in the NHL based on that small sample. Kyrou fashioned a whopping 109 points (39 goals, 70 assists) over 56 regular-season games for OHL Sarnia last season, so he's simply meeting his match at the top level. Be patience with the 20-year-old.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.