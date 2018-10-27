Kyrou will be a healthy scratch against the Blackhawks on Saturday evening, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Kyrou will take a seat in favor of fellow rookie Robert Thomas, who emerges from the press box after a four-game hiatus. Nabbed by the Blues in the second round (35th overall) of the 2016 draft, Kyrou only has one assist through his first nine games, but it would be foolish to think that he's going to flop in the NHL based on that small sample. Kyrou fashioned a whopping 109 points (39 goals, 70 assists) over 56 regular-season games for OHL Sarnia last season, so he's simply meeting his match at the top level. Be patience with the 20-year-old.