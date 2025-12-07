Kyrou (lower body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Canadiens, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Kyrou suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's game against Ottawa, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. The Blues will return home ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bruins, and Kyrou is slated to get an MRI once he's back in St. Louis. Matt Luff will enter the lineup in Kyrou's absence Sunday.