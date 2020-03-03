Play

Kyrou (illness) will sit out of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, per the NHL media site.

Kyrou skated Monday, but it appears he's still battling this illness to some degree. Jacob de la Rose will continue to skate on the third line for this cross-conference battle. The Blues won't rush Kyrou back, but he's trending in the right direction for Friday's matchup versus the Devils.

More News
Our Latest Stories