Kyrou practiced on the Blues' second line Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Kyrou generated a strong preseason with one goal, three assists and a plus-1 rating through five games. More importantly, his speed sparked chemistry with center Brayden Schenn and left wing Jaden Schwartz, who combined for 129 points last year. If Kyrou can retain this role, it makes him a valuable sleeper play and gives the Blues three powerful offensive lines.