Blues' Jordan Nolan: Lands two-year deal
Nolan inked a two-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Nolan hasn't played in the AHL since 2012-13, however, that is certainly a possibility after the 29-year-old agreed to a two-way deal. Last season with Buffalo, the center tallied eight points in 69 outings, while averaging a paltry 9:48 of ice time. How much (or if) the Ontario native spends time in the minors will likely be determined during training camp.
