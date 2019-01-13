The Blues recalled Nolan from AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nolan was a strong physical presence in a fourth-line role for the Blues in December, dishing out 19 hits and serving 14 PIM in 11 games while averaging just 7:38 of ice time. The Blues need extra players in case of further injury to their battered forward corps, but Nolan won't elevate past a bottom-six role.