Nolan cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent to AHL San Antonio.

Nolan was a healthy scratch Monday for the first time since his promotion to the top level, so it isn't surprising that this move followed considering he's seen less than 10 minutes of ice time in nine of the 11 games he drew into. The veteran winger will return to an organizational depth role, but he should be one of the first names recalled if injuries hit.

More News
Our Latest Stories