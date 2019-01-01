Blues' Jordan Nolan: Subjected to waivers
Nolan was waived by the Blues on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Expect plenty of waiver transactions across the NHL as teams resolve to tidy up their rosters on New Year's Day. Nolan is under a two-way contract with the Blues, so he's liable to go unclaimed and head to AHL San Antonio.
