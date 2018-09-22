Blues' Jordan Nolan: Subjected to waivers
Nolan was waived by the Blues on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Nolan posted exactly four goals and four assists in each of the past two seasons -- first with the Kings and then the Sabres. That's not going to move the needle in any fantasy format.
