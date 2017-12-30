The Blues assigned Schmaltz to AHL San Antonio on Saturday.

The Blues activated Jay Bouwmeester (lower body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Schmaltz's services on the back end. The 2012 first-round pick will likely remain in the minors unless St. Louis is once again in need of reinforcements due to injury later this season.

