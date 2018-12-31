Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Awfully accustomed to press box
Schmaltz will be a healthy scratch for Monday's game against the Rangers, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Schmaltz will be a press-box spectator for the seventh consecutive game, and that's a discouraging sign when you consider Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) remains out of commission. There's nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective.
