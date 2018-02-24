Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Brought up to NHL
Schmaltz was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
He trades places with Chris Butler, and it seems like there's a really good chance that Schmaltz will be on the ice against the Predators on Sunday. The Madison, Wisconsin native amassed 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 31 games for the Rampage leading up his call-up to the big stage. Still, we're not counting on him getting enough ice time to move the needle in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Surpasses 20 points for third straight season•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Earns AHL All-Star honors•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Assigned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Heads to St. Louis after recall•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Demoted to minors•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Recalled from minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...