Schmaltz was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

He trades places with Chris Butler, and it seems like there's a really good chance that Schmaltz will be on the ice against the Predators on Sunday. The Madison, Wisconsin native amassed 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 31 games for the Rampage leading up his call-up to the big stage. Still, we're not counting on him getting enough ice time to move the needle in most fantasy formats.