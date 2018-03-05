Schmaltz is expected to see an uptick in usage after Jay Bouwmeester (hip) has been ruled out for the season.

Schmaltz, a 2012 first-round pick, is a talented blueliner that simply hasn't been able to crack the lineup in St. Louis due to a numbers game. Now is the perfect storm for Schmaltz, though. The Blues are slowly drifting from playoff contention, Bouwmeester is going under the knife and Schmaltz will become a restricted free agent after this season. Per Lou Korac of NHL.com, Schmaltz said, "I think for me, the time is now. I've got to assert myself and prove that I can play in this league." The remaining 16 games on the NHL schedule should provide exactly that, but even a quality end to the season won't guarantee a roster spot next year. Unless the Blues buyout a player like Bouwmeester ($5.4 million cap hit) after this season, the Blues will have seven defensemen on payroll to begin the 2018-19 campaign, assuming they re-sign Joel Edmundson (wrist), who is a nightly player and will be a restricted free agent in the summer.