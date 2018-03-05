Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Eager for chance to prove himself
Schmaltz is expected to see an uptick in usage after Jay Bouwmeester (hip) has been ruled out for the season.
Schmaltz, a 2012 first-round pick, is a talented blueliner that simply hasn't been able to crack the lineup in St. Louis due to a numbers game. Now is the perfect storm for Schmaltz, though. The Blues are slowly drifting from playoff contention, Bouwmeester is going under the knife and Schmaltz will become a restricted free agent after this season. Per Lou Korac of NHL.com, Schmaltz said, "I think for me, the time is now. I've got to assert myself and prove that I can play in this league." The remaining 16 games on the NHL schedule should provide exactly that, but even a quality end to the season won't guarantee a roster spot next year. Unless the Blues buyout a player like Bouwmeester ($5.4 million cap hit) after this season, the Blues will have seven defensemen on payroll to begin the 2018-19 campaign, assuming they re-sign Joel Edmundson (wrist), who is a nightly player and will be a restricted free agent in the summer.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Involved in paper move to AHL•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Brought up to NHL•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Surpasses 20 points for third straight season•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Earns AHL All-Star honors•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Assigned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Heads to St. Louis after recall•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...