Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Earns AHL All-Star honors
Schmaltz was named to the AHL's Pacific Division All-Star team Thursday.
Schmaltz has five goals and 19 points through 26 games for AHL San Antonio, adding a plus-9 rating. He's been called up to the big club on multiple occasions to fill in for injured defensemen, but Schmaltz continues to fall victim to a numbers game on the St. Louis blue line. The 24-year-old is set to hit free agency this summer, and since the Blues have seemingly found their defenseman of the future with rookie Vince Dunn, Schmaltz could be a bargaining chip when the trade deadline rolls around and the Blues hunt for a middle-six forward.
