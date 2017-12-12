Schmaltz was called up from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com of NHL.com reports.

Schmaltz's ascension to the parent club was necessitated by a lower-body injury to star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is now on injured reserve. While Schmaltz was unable to crack the Opening Night roster, he could surprise onlookers with his deft playmaking skills. The Wisconsin native added five goals and 14 helpers through 24 games with the Rampage before his call-up to the big stage.