Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Heads to St. Louis after recall
Schmaltz was called up from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com of NHL.com reports.
Schmaltz's ascension to the parent club was necessitated by a lower-body injury to star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is now on injured reserve. While Schmaltz was unable to crack the Opening Night roster, he could surprise onlookers with his deft playmaking skills. The Wisconsin native added five goals and 14 helpers through 24 games with the Rampage before his call-up to the big stage.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...