The Blues placed Schmaltz on waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

This move has been inevitable for some time. Schmaltz has been a healthy scratch for nine straight games and 19 of 39 games this season. The Blues likely didn't find any worthy offers on the trade market, so they'll risk the waiver wire with their 2012 first-round pick. He has two assists and a minus-7 rating in 20 games this season while logging just 11:29 per contest. Schmaltz isn't expected to clear waivers, but if he does, he'll be assigned to AHL San Antonio.