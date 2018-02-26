Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Involved in paper move to AHL
Schmaltz was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday, but subsequently recalled later in the day.
This may seem odd, especially since Schmaltz was just recently called up from the AHL for the first time since December. However, the reason for the quick "trip" to the AHL for the 24-year-old was to make him eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs. While the American defenseman could certainly be reassigned legitimately at some point, he's still with the big club for now.
