The Blues will need to make a decision on Schmaltz once Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) returns from injured reserve.

Since Carl Gunnarsson (hip) just returned from non-roster, injured reserve, the Blues have seven healthy defensemen. When Bortuzzo returns, which could be as early as Saturday against the Wild, there will be eight. The Blues could keep just 13 forwards, but that would limit their flexibility when injuries arise. Therefore, the Blues will likely shed weight on the blue line, and Schmaltz, who was their 2012 first-round pick, is the only one that wasn't in the seven-man bunch last year. He has one assist and is averaging 12:47 through eight games, so he's not a lock to stay on the roster.