Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Judgement on horizon
The Blues will need to make a decision on Schmaltz once Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) returns from injured reserve.
Since Carl Gunnarsson (hip) just returned from non-roster, injured reserve, the Blues have seven healthy defensemen. When Bortuzzo returns, which could be as early as Saturday against the Wild, there will be eight. The Blues could keep just 13 forwards, but that would limit their flexibility when injuries arise. Therefore, the Blues will likely shed weight on the blue line, and Schmaltz, who was their 2012 first-round pick, is the only one that wasn't in the seven-man bunch last year. He has one assist and is averaging 12:47 through eight games, so he's not a lock to stay on the roster.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Secures spot on roster for now•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Pots shortie Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Re-ups with team•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Resumes skating with contract on hold•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Still without contract as camp approaches•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Secures qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.