Schmaltz was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday, but was then recalled later that day.

This may seem odd, especially since Schmaltz was just recently called up from the AHL for the first time since December. However, the reason for the quick "trip" to the AHL for the 24-year-old was to make him eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs. While the American defenseman could certainly be reassigned legitimately at some point, for now he's still with the big club.