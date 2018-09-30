Schmaltz recorded a short-handed goal and a minus-2 rating in 21:45 of ice time during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Schmaltz can only hope the marker is enough to get him off the roster bubble and into the Blues' opening night lineup. The 24-year-old blueliner has been knocking on the door of the NHL ranks for a couple of years now and he will know fairly soon if he has made the cut, but has little fantasy value until he can carve out a meaningful role in the big leagues.