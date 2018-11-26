Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Rarely finding scoresheet
Schmaltz has two assists and a minus-3 rating in 16 games this season.
The 25-year-old defenseman is fighting for his roster spot, but he's averaging just 11:48 per game -- a low mark for the blue line. Schmaltz's jojb security will come into question more when Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) returns from injured reserve, which could be as early as Wednesday against the Red Wings.
