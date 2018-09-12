Schmaltz agreed to terms on a two-year contract with St. Louis on Wednesday.

With the Blues just days away from the start of training camp, Schmaltz finally put pen to paper on a new contract. The deal is two-way for 2018-19 before converting to a one-way in the second year and comes in at just $700,000 annually. Whether the blueliner secures a spot on the Opening Night roster against Winnipeg on Oct. 4 likely won't be determined until closer to the end of camp.