Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Remains day-to-day
Schmaltz (upper body) is listed as day-to-day ahead of Saturday's match against the Avalanche, Blues beat writer Lou Korac reports.
Schmaltz looks as though he will miss five straight tilts to close out 2017-18 due to an upper-body issue after staying behind when the team began its road trip Friday. He could have a chance to return for the playoffs should the Blues win and make it in, but there's no guarantee he would draw in even if the team earns a bd. Chris Butler figures to hold down a spot on the third pair again in Saturday's season finale.
