Schmaltz (upper body) won't play against Arizona on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Throughout 2017-18, Schmaltz has been used sparingly only averaging 10:58 of ice time, but had drawn into the lineup three times in a row before he suffered his injury Friday against Vegas. The 24-year-old is still being listed as day-to-day, and his next chance of returning will be Monday against Washington.