Schmaltz has been in St. Louis skating with the Blues, despite how he remains a restricted free agent this late in the offseason, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Rutherford opines that this is a wise decision on Schmaltz's part, and we agree completely, as it shows that the defenseman's focus is on hockey first and foremost. The Wisconsin native has only produced three points over 22 games at the top level since making his NHL debut in March of 2017.