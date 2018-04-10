Schmaltz dealt with a concussion at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Wisconsin native sustained his injury in a March 30 contest against the Golden Knights and would end up missing the last five games of the regular season. Schmaltz only managed one point (an assist) through 13 games, as his career is still in the infant stages.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories