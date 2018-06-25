Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Secures qualifying offer
Schmaltz was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 2012 first-round pick by the Blues has waited patiently for his chance to shine, and it has rarely surfaced. Schmaltz has suited up for just 22 NHL games in the last two seasons, and he's played the rest in the AHL. Time is running out too, as rookie Vince Dunn stole his roster spot last season, and the Blues' Colton Parayko and Joel Edmundson, who are both the same age as Schmaltz (25), have full-time positions locked up. However, Schmaltz will get a chance to prove himself early if he stays in St. Louis, since Jay Bouwmeester (hip) and Carl Gunnarsson (knee) are both recovering from surgery.
