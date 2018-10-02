Schmaltz made the Blues' 23-man roster.

Schmaltz was the Blues' 2012 first-round pick but has played just 22 games with the big club, notching three assists. He's being kept with the Blues right now since there's injury concerns on top of the depth chart on top of Robert Bortuzzo's one-game suspension, and it's unclear if he'll suit up Thursday against the Jets. Most importantly, Schmaltz is no longer waiver exempt. Therefore, the Blues would need to send him to waivers in order to assign him to AHL San Antonio, so they'll look to keep him with the big club for as long as possible.