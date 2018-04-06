Schmaltz (upper body) didn't travel with the team and won't play Friday against the Blackhawks, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This will be the fourth consecutive game Schmaltz sits out, and it was his last chance of the season to square off against his younger brother Nick. It's unclear if Schmaltz will make the trip to Colorado for Saturday's play-in game, and it appears Chris Butler will hold down the third pairing for now.