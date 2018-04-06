Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Stays home for Friday's game
Schmaltz (upper body) didn't travel with the team and won't play Friday against the Blackhawks, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This will be the fourth consecutive game Schmaltz sits out, and it was his last chance of the season to square off against his younger brother Nick. It's unclear if Schmaltz will make the trip to Colorado for Saturday's play-in game, and it appears Chris Butler will hold down the third pairing for now.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Still sidelined•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Remains out•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Leaves contest with upper-body injury•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Eager for chance to prove himself•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Involved in paper move to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...